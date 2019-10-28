Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market 2019-2025 Comprehensive Analysis of Leading Key Players with Significant Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2025

“Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Customer relationship management (CRM) software refers to a type of enterprise software that comprises a wide range of applications as well as software that will aid companies in managing customer interaction, support, and data, automating sales and marketing, and accessing and managing key business information with respect to partners, vendors, and employees.

The global CRM software market is dominated by SAP AG, SalesForce.Com, and Oracle. Of these three, SAP AG has emerged as the leader over the years, accounting for a 20% share of the overall CRM software market. Other participants playing a significant role in the growth of the CRM software market include Adobe Systems Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Amdocs, and SAS Institute.

In 2018, the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

IBM Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Wipro Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Microsoft Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

NetSuite Inc.

Nimble Inc.

SugarCRM Inc.

SAP SE

Amdocs Ltd.

Sage CRM Solutions Ltd.

Ramco Systems Ltd.

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Cloud

On-Premises

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market by Applications:

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Other Applications