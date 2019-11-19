CVD SiC Market Professional Survey by Booming Types Application Report and Growth Forecasts to 2024

“CVD SiC Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The CVD SiC Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.
Short Details of CVD SiC Market Report – CVD SiC is a kind of SiC materials produced via Chemical Vapor Deposition(CVD) process.CVD SiC material has a unique combination of excellent thermal, electrical and chemical properties that makes it well-suited to applications across semi-conductor industries where a high performance material is required.
Global CVD SiC market competition by top manufacturers
- Tokai Carbon
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Ferrotec
- CoorsTek
- Dow
- AGC
- SKC solmics
The Scope of the Report:
Due to the high technology barrier, the industry is mainly held by a few companies, such as Tokai Carbon, Morgan Advanced Materials, CoorsTek and so on. With its more applications in downstream industry, global production of CVD SiC experienced fast growth, increasing from 808 MT in 2013 to 1088 MT in 2017.
Global market size of CVD SiC is relatively small presently, because of the limited supply. The market was valued at 134.50 million USD in 2017. North America and Japan are the key consumption regions. The total two regions accounted for 78.27% share in the year.
In order to meet downstream various demand, CVD SiC manufacturers are trying to expand their supply as well as providing innovative and advanced CVD SiC products to the semiconductor industry as well as other industries. We tend to believe that this industry has a promising future, considering the current demand. Once the technology barrier is overcome, more capacity will be released and the market will grow faster.
The worldwide market for CVD SiC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the CVD SiC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
