Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Global “Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) market size.

About Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2):

Cyanamide is an organic compound with the formula CN2H2. This white solid is widely used in agriculture and the production of pharmaceuticals and other organic compounds. It is also used as an alcohol deterrent drug in Canada, Europe and Japan. The molecule features a nitrile group attached to an amino group. Derivatives of this compound are also referred to as cyanamides, the most common being calcium cyanamide(CaCN2).

Top Key Players of Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) Market:

Evonik

Richman Chemical

AlzChem AG

Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI)

Ningxia Darong

Jiangsu Deda

Company Rugao Zhongru

Company Taixing Youlian

Company Taixing Kangtai

Company Taixing Taipeng

ShandongEfirm Major Types covered in the Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) Market report are:

Solution30%

Solution50%

Solution95% Major Applications covered in the Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) Market report are:

defoliant

pesticides

Growth regulator

midbody Scope of Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) Market:

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Asias economies in a state of slow growth, cyanamide market have certain potential in Asia, while Chinas demand is relatively stable.

Cyanamide is a type of organic compound widely used in Agricultural industry, Pharmaceutical industry, etc. The Solution product is the most used type in the world at present. The representative contents of cyanamide are 30%, 50%.

At present, Alz Chem, Evonik, NIPPON CARBIDE, Ningxia Darong, Taixing Youlian, Rugao Zhongru, TaixingKangtai ,Xinmiao Chemical, Jiangsu Deda, Shandong Efirm are the global leading producers of the hydrogen cyanamide, and top ten of them shared about 70% of the global total production.

Currently, China, Japan and Germany are the major producers in the world, and the three shared about 80% of the global total production in 2015, while China, Europe and Japan are most key consumption regions of cyanamide, the three shared about 80% of the total.This is the end of Cyanamide report.

The worldwide market for Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.