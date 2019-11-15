Cycling Apparel Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

Global Cycling Apparel Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Cycling Apparel Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Cycling Apparel industry.

Geographically, Cycling Apparel Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Cycling Apparel including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Cycling Apparel Market Repot:

Adidas

Nike

Specialized Bicycle

MERIDA

TREK

Capo

Assos

Rapha

Marcello Bergamo

Castelli

Jaggad

Pearl Izumi

GIANT

CCN Sport

Mysenlan

JAKROO

Spakct About Cycling Apparel: Cycling Apparel is clothing designed to be worn while cycling. Cycling wear includes cycling jerseys, cycling shorts, cycling jacket and cycling wind coats. Cycling Apparel Industry report begins with a basic Cycling Apparel market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Cycling Apparel Market Types:

Professional Cycling Apparel

Amateur Cycling Apparel Cycling Apparel Market Applications:

Male Cyclists

Female Cyclists

At present, the major manufacturers of Cycling Apparel are Adidas, Nike, Specialized Bicycle, MERIDA, TREK, Capo, Assos, Rapha, Marcello Bergamo, Castelli, Jaggad, Pearl Izumi, GIANT, CCN Sport, Mysenlan, etc. Adidas and Nike is the world leader.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Cycling Apparel consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Cycling Apparel is estimated to be 49084 K Units. On product prices, the slow increase trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Cycling Apparel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 4570 million US$ in 2024, from 3050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.