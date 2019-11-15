 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cycling Apparel Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Cycling Apparel

Global Cycling Apparel Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Cycling Apparel Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Cycling Apparel industry.

Geographically, Cycling Apparel Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Cycling Apparel including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Cycling Apparel Market Repot:

  • Adidas
  • Nike
  • Specialized Bicycle
  • MERIDA
  • TREK
  • Capo
  • Assos
  • Rapha
  • Marcello Bergamo
  • Castelli
  • Jaggad
  • Pearl Izumi
  • GIANT
  • CCN Sport
  • Mysenlan
  • JAKROO
  • Spakct

    About Cycling Apparel:

    Cycling Apparel is clothing designed to be worn while cycling. Cycling wear includes cycling jerseys, cycling shorts, cycling jacket and cycling wind coats.

    Cycling Apparel Industry report begins with a basic Cycling Apparel market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Cycling Apparel Market Types:

  • Professional Cycling Apparel
  • Amateur Cycling Apparel

    Cycling Apparel Market Applications:

  • Male Cyclists
  • Female Cyclists

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Cycling Apparel market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Cycling Apparel?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Cycling Apparel space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Cycling Apparel?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Cycling Apparel market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Cycling Apparel opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Cycling Apparel market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Cycling Apparel market?

    Scope of Report:

  • At present, the major manufacturers of Cycling Apparel are Adidas, Nike, Specialized Bicycle, MERIDA, TREK, Capo, Assos, Rapha, Marcello Bergamo, Castelli, Jaggad, Pearl Izumi, GIANT, CCN Sport, Mysenlan, etc. Adidas and Nike is the world leader.
  • In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Cycling Apparel consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Cycling Apparel is estimated to be 49084 K Units. On product prices, the slow increase trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Cycling Apparel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 4570 million US$ in 2024, from 3050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Cycling Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Cycling Apparel Market major leading market players in Cycling Apparel industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Cycling Apparel Industry report also includes Cycling Apparel Upstream raw materials and Cycling Apparel downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 135

    1 Cycling Apparel Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Cycling Apparel by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Cycling Apparel Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Cycling Apparel Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Cycling Apparel Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Cycling Apparel Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Cycling Apparel Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Cycling Apparel Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Cycling Apparel Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Cycling Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

