Cycling Helmet Market Share, Size 2019 Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2024

The Report studies the “Cycling Helmet Market” 2019 and provides status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Cycling Helmet market by product type and applications/end sectors.
Get a sample copy of the report- https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13102956
Cycling Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Cycling Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.A typical helmet has two main parts: a hard outer shell and a soft inner liner. The hard shell is designed to spread the force of an impact over a broader area so rider’s skull is less likely to fracture, while the soft liner is meant to squeeze inward and absorb the impact energy, so less of it is transmitted to rider’s head.Shells of Cycling Helmets are typically made of composite materials like fiberglass or lightweight carbon fiber, or very hard plastics such as polycarbonate or ABS. And liners are usually about 20cm (0.8 inches) thick and made of two layers of foam: a soft, bouncy layer that absorbs small bashes and bumps and a stiff layer that permanently deforms to absorb very hard impacts.
Cycling Helmet Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:
- Vista Outdoor
- Dorel
- Specialized
- Trek Bicycle
- Merida
- Giant
- Mavic
- Scott Sports
- KASK
- MET
- OGK KABUTO
- Uvex
- POC
- Urge
- Orbea
- GUB
- LAS helmets
- Strategic Sports
- One Industries
- Limar
- Fox Racing
- ABUS
- Lazer
- Louis Garneau
- Moon Helmet
- Locatelli Spa
- Rudy Project
- Shenghong Sports
- HardnutZ
- SenHai Sports Goods
Cycling Helmet Market Type Segment Analysis:
Application Segment Analysis:
Cycling Helmet Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchasing this report- https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13102956
Major Key Contents Covered in Cycling Helmet Market:
- Introduction of Cycling Helmet with development and status.
- Manufacturing Technology of Cycling Helmet with analysis and trends.
- Analysis of Global Cycling Helmet market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.
- Analysis of Global and Chinese Cycling Helmet market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
- Analysis Cycling Helmet Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.
- Cycling Helmet market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
- 2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Cycling Helmet Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
- Cycling Helmet Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.
Buy this report (Price 3480 USD for a single-user license)- https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13102956
The Scope of the Report:
The classification of MTB Helmets, Road Helmets and Sport Helmets, and the proportion of MTB Helmets in 2017 is about 46.01%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
Cycling Helmet is widely used in Commuter & Recreation and Sport Games. The most proportion of Cycling Helmet is Commuter & Recreation, and proportion in 2017 is about 71.22%.
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34.63% in 2017. Following Europe, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.26%.
The worldwide market for Cycling Helmet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 1020 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Cycling Helmet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Table and Figures Covered in This Report:
- Cycling Helmet Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Cycling Helmet Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Cycling Helmet Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Global Cycling Helmet Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- Cycling Helmet Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Cycling Helmet Market Forecast (2018-2024)
- Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.
Finally, the Cycling Helmet Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the Cycling Helmet Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.
Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13102956
About Us: –
Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.
CONTACT US
Name: Ajay More
Email: [email protected]
Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187
OUR OTHER REPORTS:
Oncology Drugs Market Size, Share 2019, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2024
Mice Model Market Share, Size, 2019 Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts by 2024
Software Outsourcing Market Share, Size 2019 – Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry, Global Analysis by Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World
Anchor Winches Market Size, Share 2019 Exclusivity – by Recent Growth Status, Revenue, Augmentation, key Development Ideas by Market Reports World with Top Players