Cycling Refrigerated Air Dryers Market 2019 Analysis by Key Players, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Sales Forecast and Supply Demand to 2024

Unlike the non-cycling refrigerated air dryers, the Cycling Refrigerated Air Dryers uses additional equipment such as thermal mass or frequency controllers, which would allow the dryer to turn on and off based on the compressed air demand coming into the dryer, ultimately making it much more energy efficient. The cycling dryer design comes with a totally customer oriented design, offering performance as well as reliability. The initial cost of the cycling dryer is marginally higher than that of a non-cycling option, but it does provide the lowest, long term solution and lowest life-cycle cost. Cycling dryers are very reliable and offer the convenience of easy installation, small footprint and low noise level. As previously mentioned, cycling dryers offer maximum energy savings and low pressure drops. Due to its advantages, the slightly higher cost of a cycling dryer can be very beneficial to any compressed air system, especially when considering the overall life-cycle cost of the equipment. If your application experiences fluctuating air demand a cycling dryer is most beneficial to you.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Cycling Refrigerated Air Dryers in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Cycling Refrigerated Air Dryers. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of general industrial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Cycling Refrigerated Air Dryers will drive growth in United States and Europe markets. However, the expensive price limits the application of Cycling Refrigerated Air Dryers product in developing countries.

Globally, the Cycling Refrigerated Air Dryers industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Cycling Refrigerated Air Dryers is relatively immatures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Parker Hannifin, SPX Flow, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Cycling Refrigerated Air Dryers and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 45% sales market share in 2018, is remarkable in the global Cycling Refrigerated Air Dryers industry because of their market share and technology status of Cycling Refrigerated Air Dryers.

The worldwide market for Cycling Refrigerated Air Dryers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 353.9 million US$ in 2024, from 268.3 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.