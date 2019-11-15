Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market 2019-2024: Product Category, Suppliers, Value, Applications and Market Growth

Global “Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Eastman

SK NJC

Kangheng Chemical

Eastman
SK NJC
Kangheng Chemical
Feixiang Group

The report provides a basic overview of the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Types:
Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70
Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75
Others

Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Applications:
Polyester Materials
Coating Materials
Others

Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70

Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75

Polyester Materials

Coating Materials

Scope of Report:

Global market demand is more than supply, as there are mainly four suppliers, and their capacity is also not easy to expand at a fast rate. USA is the largest regional market for cyclohexane dimethanol (CHDM), with production exceeding 125 K MT in 2015.

In application, CHDM downstream is wide and recently CHDM has acquired increasing significance in various fields of polyester materials and others. Globally, the CHDM market is mainly driven by growing demand for polyester materials which accounts for nearly 92.48% of total downstream consumption of CHDM in global in 2015.

The worldwide market for Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 1350 million US$ in 2024, from 1070 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.