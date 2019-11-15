 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market 2019-2024: Product Category, Suppliers, Value, Applications and Market Growth

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM)

Global "Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market" offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Eastman
  • SK NJC
  • Kangheng Chemical
  • Feixiang Group

    The report provides a basic overview of the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Types:

  • Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70
  • Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75
  • Others

    Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Applications:

  • Polyester Materials
  • Coating Materials
  • Others

    Finally, the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Global market demand is more than supply, as there are mainly four suppliers, and their capacity is also not easy to expand at a fast rate. USA is the largest regional market for cyclohexane dimethanol (CHDM), with production exceeding 125 K MT in 2015.
  • In application, CHDM downstream is wide and recently CHDM has acquired increasing significance in various fields of polyester materials and others. Globally, the CHDM market is mainly driven by growing demand for polyester materials which accounts for nearly 92.48% of total downstream consumption of CHDM in global in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 1350 million US$ in 2024, from 1070 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 103

    1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

