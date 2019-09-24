Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

Global “Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market also studies the global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8):

Cyclohexene is a hydrocarbon with the formula C6H10. This cycloalkene is a colorless liquid with a sharp smell. It is an intermediate in various industrial processes. Cyclohexene is not very stable upon long term storage with exposure to light and air because it forms peroxides.

Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market by Manufactures:

Asahi Kasei Group

Chemoxy

Krems Chemie Chemical Services

Jinan Laien

Haihang Industry

Content Above 99%

Content Below 99% Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Applications:

Intermediates

Solvent

In 2017, the global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) market is led by Japan, capturing about 48.89% of global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 35.99% of production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) are Asahi Kasei, Shenma Group, Chemoxy, Gelest, Metadynea Austria. Asahi Kasei is the world leader, holding 40.59% production market share in 2017.

In application, Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) downstream is wide and recently Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of intermediates and others. Globally, the Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) market is mainly driven by growing demand for intermediates which accounts for nearly 80.47% of total downstream consumption of Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8).

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) production will show a trend of steady growth.

The worldwide market for Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 400 million US$ in 2024, from 370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.