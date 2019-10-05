Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market 2019: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2024

Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc. Industry series, manufacturing process, cost construction, advertising channel are also examined in this report.

Short Details of Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Report – Cyclohexene is a hydrocarbon with the formula C6H10. This cycloalkene is a colorless liquid with a sharp smell. It is an intermediate in various industrial processes. Cyclohexene is not very stable upon long term storage with exposure to light and air because it forms peroxides.

Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) market competition by top manufacturers

Asahi Kasei Group

Chemoxy

Krems Chemie Chemical Services

Jinan Laien

Haihang Industry

Hangzhou DaYang Chem

In 2017, the global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) market is led by Japan, capturing about 48.89% of global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 35.99% of production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) are Asahi Kasei, Shenma Group, Chemoxy, Gelest, Metadynea Austria. Asahi Kasei is the world leader, holding 40.59% production market share in 2017.

In application, Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) downstream is wide and recently Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of intermediates and others. Globally, the Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) market is mainly driven by growing demand for intermediates which accounts for nearly 80.47% of total downstream consumption of Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8).

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) production will show a trend of steady growth.

The worldwide market for Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 400 million US$ in 2024, from 370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Content Above 99%

Content Below 99%

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Intermediates

Solvent

Others

Table of Contents

1 Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8)

1.2 Classification of Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) by Types

1.2.1 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

