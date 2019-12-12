Cycloidal Gear Reducers Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

About Cycloidal Gear Reducers:

Compared with common gearboxes and speed reducers, cycloidal style reducers (also known as cycloid drives) cover a broader range of reduction ratios, possess higher load-carrying capacity, are dimensionally smaller and provide smooth, vibration free performance along with high efficiency. These characteristics make them well suited for precision industrial applications, especially in robotics, machine tools and linear axis positioning in assembly & packaging machinery.

Cycloidal Gear Reducers Market Manufactures:

ONVIO

SUMITOMO Drive Technologies America

CDS Corporation

Rotork plc

Nabtesco Precision

Transmission Machinery Co.

Ltd

EGT Eppinger Getriebe Technologie GmbH

Fixedstar

Varitron

Taixing

coaxial

hollow-shaft

right-angle

parallel-shaft Cycloidal Gear Reducers Market Applications:

Robot Industry

Food Industgry

Mining Industry

Construction Industry

Advanced speed reducer manufacturers are located in developed regions like Japan, North America and Europe, but most of them have plants in developing or less developed regions. At present, the main consumption market concentrated in Europe and North America and the market of developing countries is growing fast.

Due to the different demands and technology development, cycloidal gear reducers has developed thousands of specification and most manufacturers accept customized.

Impacted by the economic crisis, the development speed of cycloidal gear reducers market slowed down since 2012. As the recovers of economic, the development of speed reducers recovered and is expected to stay in the rapid growth.

There are many cycloidal gear reducers manufacturers in China and most of them have low production. It is predictable that the production decrease may bring market integration in future. And speed reducers industry will greet new growth.

The worldwide market for Cycloidal Gear Reducers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 1690 million US$ in 2024, from 1340 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.