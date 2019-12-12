Cyclopentane Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

About Cyclopentane:

Cyclopentane is a highly flammable alicyclic hydrocarbon with chemical formula C5H10, consisting of a ring of five carbon atoms each bonded with two hydrogen atoms above and below the plane. It occurs as a colorless liquid with a petrol-like odor. Its melting point is â94 Â°C and its boiling point is 49 Â°C.

Top Key Players of Cyclopentane Market:

Haltermann

Chevron Phillips

Maruzen (Chemiway)

HPL

YNCC

South Hampton Resources

INEOS

LG Chemecial

SK Global Chemical

Beijing Eastern Acrylic

DYMATIC Chemicals

Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical

Content <95%

Content 95%-98%

Content >98% Major Applications covered in the Cyclopentane Market report are:

Refrigerator

Heater

Chemical Solvent

Other Scope of Cyclopentane Market:

As to the cyclopentane downstream application, Refrigerator are its largest downstream market, which shares 59% of the consumption in 2017. Now, some companies are beginning to develop new materials to substitute it, because it is not satisfactory in in terms of thermal conductivity.

At present, the manufacturers of cyclopentane are concentrated in Europe, USA, Japan, China. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption area in the world, which occupied about 67% in 2017.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of foam agents. The product price will keep a stable and slow-increase trend in the next five years. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Cyclopentane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.