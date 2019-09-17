Cyclopentane Market 2019 Revenue, Size, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

Global “Cyclopentane Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Cyclopentane Market also studies the global Cyclopentane market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Cyclopentane:

Cyclopentane is a highly flammable alicyclic hydrocarbon with chemical formula C5H10, consisting of a ring of five carbon atoms each bonded with two hydrogen atoms above and below the plane. It occurs as a colorless liquid with a petrol-like odor. Its melting point is −94 °C and its boiling point is 49 °C.

Cyclopentane Market by Manufactures:

Haltermann

Chevron Phillips

Maruzen (Chemiway)

HPL

YNCC

South Hampton Resources

INEOS

LG Chemecial

SK Global Chemical

Beijing Eastern Acrylic

DYMATIC Chemicals

Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical

Cyclopentane Market Types:

Content <95%

Content 95%-98%

Content >98% Cyclopentane Market Applications:

Refrigerator

Heater

Chemical Solvent

As to the cyclopentane downstream application, Refrigerator are its largest downstream market, which shares 59% of the consumption in 2017. Now, some companies are beginning to develop new materials to substitute it, because it is not satisfactory in in terms of thermal conductivity.

At present, the manufacturers of cyclopentane are concentrated in Europe, USA, Japan, China. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption area in the world, which occupied about 67% in 2017.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of foam agents. The product price will keep a stable and slow-increase trend in the next five years. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Cyclopentane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.