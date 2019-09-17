 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cyclopentane Market 2019 Revenue, Size, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 17, 2019

Cyclopentane

Global “Cyclopentane Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Cyclopentane Market also studies the global Cyclopentane market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Cyclopentane:

Cyclopentane is a highly flammable alicyclic hydrocarbon with chemical formula C5H10, consisting of a ring of five carbon atoms each bonded with two hydrogen atoms above and below the plane. It occurs as a colorless liquid with a petrol-like odor. Its melting point is −94 °C and its boiling point is 49 °C.

Cyclopentane Market by Manufactures:

  • Haltermann
  • Chevron Phillips
  • Maruzen (Chemiway)
  • HPL
  • YNCC
  • South Hampton Resources
  • INEOS
  • LG Chemecial
  • SK Global Chemical
  • Beijing Eastern Acrylic
  • DYMATIC Chemicals
  • Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical

    Cyclopentane Market Types:

  • Content <95%
  • Content 95%-98%
  • Content >98%

    Cyclopentane Market Applications:

  • Refrigerator
  • Heater
  • Chemical Solvent
  • Other

     

    Scope of Report:

  • As to the cyclopentane downstream application, Refrigerator are its largest downstream market, which shares 59% of the consumption in 2017. Now, some companies are beginning to develop new materials to substitute it, because it is not satisfactory in in terms of thermal conductivity.
  • At present, the manufacturers of cyclopentane are concentrated in Europe, USA, Japan, China. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption area in the world, which occupied about 67% in 2017.
  • We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of foam agents. The product price will keep a stable and slow-increase trend in the next five years. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Cyclopentane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Cyclopentane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Cyclopentane product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cyclopentane, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cyclopentane in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Cyclopentane competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Cyclopentane breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Cyclopentane market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cyclopentane sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Pages: 122

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.