D-Galacturonic Acid Market Growth Factor by Product Category, Application and Specification 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

D-Galacturonic

About D-Galacturonic Acid:

D-Galacturonic acid is a sugar acid, an oxidized form of D-galactose. It is the main component of pectin, in which it exists as the polymer polygalacturonic acid.[1] In its open form, it has an aldehyde group at C1 and a carboxylic acid group at C6. Other oxidized forms of D-galactose are D-galactonic acid (carboxylic group at C1) and meso-galactaric acid (mucic acid) (carboxylic groups at C1 and C6). It is also a uronic acid or hexuronic acid. Naturally occurring uronic acids are D-glucuronic acid, D-galacturonic acid, L-iduronic acid and D-mannuronic acid.

D-Galacturonic Acid Market Key Players:

  • Cosun
  • Sigma-Aldrich
  • TCI

    D-Galacturonic Acid market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The D-Galacturonic Acid has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    D-Galacturonic Acid Market Types:

  • Industrial Grade
  • Reagent Grade

    D-Galacturonic Acid Market Applications:

  • Lab Use
  • Chemical Industry
  • Personal Care
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • D-Galacturonic Acid is an important material which can be used for Lab Use, Chemical Industry, Personal Care and others. The largest end use for D-Galacturonic Acid, accounting for about 61.58% of consumption in 2017, is in Lab Use. The use of D-Galacturonic Acid in Personal Care was a fast-growing application, and accounted for about 14.33% of D-Galacturonic Acid consumption in 2017.
  • There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in D-Galacturonic Acid market will become more intense. This is the end of D-Galacturonic Acid report.
  • The worldwide market for D-Galacturonic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the D-Galacturonic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

