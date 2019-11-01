D-Mannose Market 2019 | Manufactures, Types, Applications and Growth Forecast to 2024

Global “D-Mannose Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The D-Mannose market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About D-Mannose

D-Mannose is a monosaccharide, the formula C6H12O6, white crystal or crystalline powder, sweet with bitter. It is easily soluble in water, slightly soluble in ethanol. D-Mannose form easily crystalline compounds with calcium chloride, and display a complex variable optical effects. D-Mannose can turn sour by yeast.

D-Mannose Market Key Players:

Danisco(Dupont)

Naturesupplies

Douglas Laboratories

Sweet Cures

Hebei Huaxu

Huachang

Hubei Widely

Specom Biochemical Global D-Mannose market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The D-Mannose has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the D-Mannose in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. D-Mannose Market Types:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade D-Mannose Market Applications:

Food Additives

Anti-inflammatory

Dietary Supplement

Leading players in D-Mannose industry are Danisco (DuPont), Hebei Huaxu, Naturesupplies, Douglas, Huachang, etc. Danisco (DuPont) is the largest manufacturer, occupies about 31.35% share in 2016. Hebei Huaxu and Huachang are the leading players in China, with the market share of about 6.84% and 8.10% in 2016.

In future, the world D-mannose consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. With the development of economy, D-mannose has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in food additives and supplements downstream products, the world D-mannose capacity will continue to expand.

The worldwide market for D-Mannose is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 16 million US$ in 2024, from 13 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.