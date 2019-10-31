D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

About D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2):

D-(+)-Threitol is a four-carbon sugar alcohol with the molecular formula C4H10O4. It is primarily used as an intermediate in the chemical synthesis of other compounds. It is the diastereomer of erythritol.

D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market Key Players:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Biosynth

Shenyang Gold Jyouki

Content?99%

Content?99% D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market Applications:

Cosmetic Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Table of Contents Scope of the Report:

D-threitol has not been employed extensively in industrial applications, although it has the potential to be a chiral synthon in organic synthesis. The global D-(+)-Threitol production was 234.5 Kg in 2016. Overall, the D-(+)-Threitol products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in D-(+)-Threitol industry will become more intense.

