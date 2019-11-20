Dairy Ingredients Market Size, Industry Growth Report and Forecast to 2024

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Fonterra

Lactalis Ingredients

FrieslandCampina

Dairy Farmers of America

Ornua

Saputo

Sodiaal

Arla

Open Country Dairy

Murray Goulburn

Glanbia

Dairygold

Synlait Milk

Uelzena

Westland Milk Products

Valio Limited

Tatua

Milk Ingredients

Whey Ingredients Dairy Ingredients Market Applications:

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Convenience Foods

Infant Milk

Sports Nutrition

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Convenience Foods

Infant Milk

Sports Nutrition

Others

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Dairy Ingredients is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 51000 million US$ in 2024, from 37900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.