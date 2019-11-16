Darbepoetin Alfa Market 2019-2025 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, Countries and Forecast

Global “Darbepoetin Alfa Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Darbepoetin Alfa market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis
Darbepoetin alfa (INN) is a re-engineered form of erythropoietin containing 5 amino acid changes (N30, T32, V87, N88, T90) resulting in the creation of 2 new sites for N-linked carbohydrate addition. It has a 3-fold longer serum half-life compared to epoetin alpha and epoetin beta. It stimulates erythropoiesis (increases red blood cell levels) by the same mechanism as rHuEpo (binding and activating the Epo receptor) and is used to treat anemia, commonly associated with chronic renal failure and cancer chemotherapy.The classification of Darbepoetin Alfa includes Epogen, Procrit, Aranesp and others, and the proportion of Epogen in 2017 is about 45%.Darbepoetin Alfa is widely used for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease, Patients with Cancer others. The most proportion of Darbepoetin Alfa is used for the Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease, and the proportion in 2017 is 62%.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 47% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 41%.The global Darbepoetin Alfa market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Darbepoetin Alfa market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
