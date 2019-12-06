Data Center Construction Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024

“Data Center Construction Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Secondly, global Data Center Construction Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Data Center Construction market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Market Scenario

The data center construction is a set of processes in which planning, designing, and construction are done for physical construction of data center to facilitate data center services. The factors which are driving the market growth of data center construction are the increasing demand for data centers, network operation centers, and disaster recovery. Furthermore, the increasing number of data in companies and increasing adoption of Internet of Things are also impelling the growth of data center construction market.

Companies such as AECOM (U.S.), Arup Group (U.K), Fluor Corporation (U.S.), Gensler (U.S.), HDR, Inc. (U.S.), Page Southerland Page, Inc. (U.S.), are the global providers of data center construction solutions across the world. The increasing adoption of IoT enabled connected devices is another factor boosting the growth of data center construction market. On November 18, 2015, AECOM went into partnership with Project Frog, Inc., a leading innovator in advanced component buildings, to offer data center construction to the companies due to increasing need for data centers. This data center building is a combination of modular innovation with high quality and flexibility of data center services.

Segmentation of Data Center Construction Market

The global data center construction market is segmented into the component, type, and region. The component segment is further sub-segmented as consulting services, data center design and engineering services, and data center physical construction. Furthermore, data center physical construction is sub-segmented into construction & installation management, general construction, electrical construction, and mechanical construction. The data center construction consulting services are sub-segmented into strategic data center planning, technology consulting, facility assessment, and security consulting. The data center design & engineering services are further sub-segmented into infrastructure design and engineering, physical and technical security, and commissioning planning. Additionally, the infrastructure design and engineering are sub-segmented into physical, mechanical, civil, and others. The type is segmented into Tier I, Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Data Center Construction Market is estimated to reach USD ~ 29 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2023, at a CAGR of ~7%.Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global data center construction market AECOM (U.S.), Arup Group (U.K), Fluor Corporation (U.S.), Gensler (U.S.), Corgan (U.S.), HDR, Inc. (U.S.), Page Southerland Page, Inc. (U.S.), Holder Construction Group (U.S.), Jones Engineering Group (U.K), Structure Tone (U.S.), Syska Hennessy Group (U.S.), Aceco TI (U.S.), Jacobs Engineering Group (U.S.), Turner Construction Company (U.S.) and among others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of data center construction market is done for regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region due to increasing adoption of artificial intelligence which is propelling the market growth of data center construction. Followed by the European region, the data center construction market is gaining momentum due to advanced cloud computing which is propelling the market growth. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries, including China, Japan, and India, are the incipient markets for data center construction, and it is expected to gain momentum with the increasing demand of data storage and grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audience

Data center construction companies

Data center construction providers

Computer graphics developers

System integrators and third-party vendors

Government bodies

Technology investors

Research institutes and organizations

Market research and consulting firms

End-users/enterprise-users

Data Center Construction Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Data Center Construction Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Data Center Construction market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Data Center Construction market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Data Center Construction market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Data Center Construction market

To analyze opportunities in the Data Center Construction market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Data Center Construction market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Data Center Construction Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Data Center Construction trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Data Center Construction Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Data Center Construction Market

Data Center Construction Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Data Center Construction Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Data Center Construction Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Data Center Construction Market competitors.

