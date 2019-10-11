Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Global Market Development Trend Analysis 2024

Companies operating in the global “Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market” are focusing on merger and acquisitions and new product launches to gain competitive advantage. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The report also includes several valuable information on the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions market, derived from various industrial sources.

Data center infrastructure management solutions market is the increased focus on automation among enterprises. Data center automation is a cost-effective process. According to this study, over the next five years the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Nlyte

Panduit

Schneider Electric

Sunbird

Vertiv

… Segmentation by product type:

Hardware Devices

Software System Segmentation by application:

Energy Management

Power Management