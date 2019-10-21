Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market Segmented by Market Size and Top Players, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023

The “Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market” report presents and displays a vigorous vision of the global scenario in terms of market size, market potentials, and competitive environment. A new professional intelligence report published by stats and reports has the ability to help the decision-makers in the most important market in the world that has played a significantly important role in making a progressive impact on the global economy. The study is derived from primary and secondary statistical data and consists of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the industry and key players.

The Data Center Interconnect Solutions market is predicted to develop CAGR at 12.11% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Data Center Interconnect Solutions market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The geographic disaggregation of data centers is a major positive factor affecting the global data center interconnect solutions market. Globally, colocation data centers and hyperscalers are strengthening their presence, owing to reasons such as a lack of space, latency issues, the distribution of heavy workloads, and enhanced disaster recovery. Data centers are being moved closer to the edge to address latency issues. The s analysts have predicted that the data center interconnect solutions market will register a CAGR of over 12% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Data Center Interconnect Solutions:

Ciena Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.