Data Center Transformation Market 2020 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends and Market Growth Research Report

Data center transformation is the process of changing a data center to improve its overall functionality and performance. Some experts define and characterize data center transformation as large-scale programs of change that affect many of the key parts of data center use, including hardware setups, users and business processes.

In terms of network virtualization, data center transformation may involve replacing specific physical hardware pieces with logical items like virtual machines and virtual storage drives.

In 2018, the global Data Center Transformation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Data Center Transformation Market:

Cisco Systems

Micro Focus

IBM

Microsoft

NTT Communications

Dell

ATOS

Schneider Electric

HCL Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

Cognizant

Accenture

Netapp

Mindteck

Inknowtech

Performance Technologies

Rahi Systems

Greenpages

General Datatech

Dyntek

Bytes Technology Group

Regions Covered in the Data Center Transformation Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Internet & Communication Market by Applications:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others Internet & Communication Market by Types:

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3