Data Centre Fabric Market Size, Regional Growth, Major Key Players, Technology and Industry Trends till 2023 | says Industry Research Co

About Data Centre Fabric Market Report: Data centre fabric also termed as unified fabric is an architecture in which the set of nodes and links are connected to each other, which looks like a fabric collectively. In a network, this fabric altogether connects thousands of storage devices and servers.

Top manufacturers/players: Huawei, Juniper, Cisco, Avaya, Arista Networs, HP, Extreme Networks, Dell

Data Centre Fabric Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Data Centre Fabric Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Data Centre Fabric Market Segment by Type:

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Switching

Routing

Network Security

Management Software Data Centre Fabric Market Segment by Applications:

Banking & Financial Services

High tech Industries

Insurance Industry

Retail

Government