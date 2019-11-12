Date Palm Market 2019 Global Competition, Size, Business Outlook Market Dynamics Forecast to 2025

Global “Date Palm Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Date Palm market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis

Date Palm Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Al Foah

Al Barakah Dates Factory

Hadiklaim Date Growers

Maghadi Dates

Ario

Egyptian Export Center

GNS Pakistan

Barari Group

Haifa Dates

ALMoosawi

Date palms were one of the few crop plants that could survive desert conditions, and became a reliable source of food in an otherwise inhospitable climate. Sumerian, Babylonian, Egyptian, and other ancient people used the palm for house construction and thatching as well as for food. It was spread across northern Africa along the coast and at oases by nomadic people, where it became a staple crop.Product innovations addressing growing health concerns have changed the market dynamics on a global level. Increasing offerings by vendors using safe and healthy ingredients is responsible for the growing demand for healthy snacks, cookies, bakery, and desserts. The global Date Palm market was 12900 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 21900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Whole Date product

Date Syrup

Date Paste

Other Date Palm Market by Types:

Organic