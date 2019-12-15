Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market 2019-2024 includes Size, Product Type, Application and Specification

About Daylight Fluorescent Pigments:

Daylight fluorescent pigments are luminescent materials that require no artificially generated energy to reflect colored light and to give off fluorescent light. Fluorescent pigments are composed of dyed organic polymers that are formulated to be solvents for the fluorescence dyestuff. In contrast to ordinary colors, light emitted from a fluorescent color adds to the light returned by simple reflection to give the glow characteristic of daylight-fluorescent materials.

Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International)

Dane Color (RPM International)

Radiant Color N.V (RPM International)

UKSEUNG

SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO)

Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology

China wanlong chemical

Lynwon Group

J Color Technologies

Vicome Corp

Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd)

Aron Universal Ltd

Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp

Thermoset Type

Thermoplastic Type

Other (Aqueous Dispersions

Paints & Coatings Industry

Printing Inks Industry

Plastics Industry

The migration of the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments business to Asia, particularly China and India, continues. Since the mid-1990s, production in China and India has rapidly increased; China is now the worlds largest consumer of Daylight Fluorescent Pigments. Additional medium-tier to higher-value Daylight Fluorescent Pigments also migrates to China from North America, Europe and Japan. Production in Europe, USA and Japan continues on a downward trend as the market has become globalized and gross margins have been squeezed.

To Daylight Fluorescent Pigments global application, in 2016, paints & coatings industry account for 25% of demand, printing inks industry about 52%, plastics industry about 19% and other industries such as cosmetics for the remainder. The printing market for publication of newsprint and periodicals has fallen as a result of competition from the internet, but demand for printing inks for packaging remains strong.

Stricter environmental mandates are impacting the availability of some key ingredients. In the aftermath of the recent financial crisis, suppliers are cautious about adding capacity, and they continue to closely manage their inventory, which leaves customers vulnerable to potential stock outs in the event of supply problems or a spike in demand.

Although Daylight Fluorescent Pigments brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Daylight Fluorescent Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.4% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.