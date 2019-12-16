De-Aromatic Solvents Market 2019: Overview, Top Manufactures, De-Aromatic Solvents Market Demands, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Global “De-Aromatic Solvents Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the De-Aromatic Solvents market size.

About De-Aromatic Solvents:

De-aromatic solvents, also called de-aromatized hydrocarbon solvents or de-aromatic solvents, are a class of hydrocarbon solvents that are characterized by the presence of paraffinic, iso-paraffinic, and naphthenic components with very low aromatic content (<400 ppm).

Top Key Players of De-Aromatic Solvents Market:

Exxon Mobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Mehta Petro Refineries

Eastern Petroleum

SK

Cepsa

Gandhar Oil Refinery

Neste Oyj

Sinopec Group

Petro China

Luoyang Jinda

Maohua Shihua

Low Flash Point

Medium Flash Point

High Flash Point Major Applications covered in the De-Aromatic Solvents Market report are:

Paints & Coatings

Metal Working

Industrial Cleaning

Consumer Products

Drilling Fluids

Adhesives & Sealants

Others Scope of De-Aromatic Solvents Market:

The global De-Aromatic Solvents industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, such as Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec Group and Petro China. At present, Exxon Mobil is the world leader, holding 22.72% production market share in 2017.

The global consumption of De-Aromatic Solvents increases from 880 K MT in 2013 to 999 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 3.23%. In 2017, the global De-Aromatic Solvents consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 39.04% of global consumption of De-Aromatic Solvents.

De-Aromatic Solvents downstream is wide and recently De-Aromatic Solvents has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Paints & Coatings, Metal Working, Industrial Cleaning, Consumer Products, Drilling Fluids and Adhesives & Sealants. Globally, the De-Aromatic Solvents market is mainly driven by growing demand for Paints & Coatings. Paints & Coatings accounts for nearly 42.53% of total downstream consumption of De-Aromatic Solvents in global.

De-Aromatic Solvents can be mainly divided into Low Flash Point, Medium Flash Point and High Flash Point which Medium Flash Point captures about 58.73% of De-Aromatic Solvents market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of De-Aromatic Solvents.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, De-Aromatic Solvents consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of De-Aromatic Solvents is estimated to be 1257 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for De-Aromatic Solvents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 1320 million US$ in 2024, from 1130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.