De-Aromatic Solvents Market 2019: Overview, Top Manufactures, De-Aromatic Solvents Market Demands, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

De-Aromatic Solvents

GlobalDe-Aromatic Solvents Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the De-Aromatic Solvents market size.

About De-Aromatic Solvents:

De-aromatic solvents, also called de-aromatized hydrocarbon solvents or de-aromatic solvents, are a class of hydrocarbon solvents that are characterized by the presence of paraffinic, iso-paraffinic, and naphthenic components with very low aromatic content (<400 ppm).

Top Key Players of De-Aromatic Solvents Market:

  • Exxon Mobil
  • Royal Dutch Shell
  • Mehta Petro Refineries
  • Eastern Petroleum
  • SK
  • Cepsa
  • Gandhar Oil Refinery
  • Neste Oyj
  • Sinopec Group
  • Petro China
  • Luoyang Jinda
  • Maohua Shihua

    Major Types covered in the De-Aromatic Solvents Market report are:

  • Low Flash Point
  • Medium Flash Point
  • High Flash Point

    Major Applications covered in the De-Aromatic Solvents Market report are:

  • Paints & Coatings
  • Metal Working
  • Industrial Cleaning
  • Consumer Products
  • Drilling Fluids
  • Adhesives & Sealants
  • Others

    Scope of De-Aromatic Solvents Market:

  • The global De-Aromatic Solvents industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, such as Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec Group and Petro China. At present, Exxon Mobil is the world leader, holding 22.72% production market share in 2017.
  • The global consumption of De-Aromatic Solvents increases from 880 K MT in 2013 to 999 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 3.23%. In 2017, the global De-Aromatic Solvents consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 39.04% of global consumption of De-Aromatic Solvents.
  • De-Aromatic Solvents downstream is wide and recently De-Aromatic Solvents has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Paints & Coatings, Metal Working, Industrial Cleaning, Consumer Products, Drilling Fluids and Adhesives & Sealants. Globally, the De-Aromatic Solvents market is mainly driven by growing demand for Paints & Coatings. Paints & Coatings accounts for nearly 42.53% of total downstream consumption of De-Aromatic Solvents in global.
  • De-Aromatic Solvents can be mainly divided into Low Flash Point, Medium Flash Point and High Flash Point which Medium Flash Point captures about 58.73% of De-Aromatic Solvents market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of De-Aromatic Solvents.
  • Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, De-Aromatic Solvents consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of De-Aromatic Solvents is estimated to be 1257 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for De-Aromatic Solvents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 1320 million US$ in 2024, from 1130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the De-Aromatic Solvents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe De-Aromatic Solvents product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of De-Aromatic Solvents, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of De-Aromatic Solvents in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the De-Aromatic Solvents competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the De-Aromatic Solvents breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, De-Aromatic Solvents market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe De-Aromatic Solvents sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of De-Aromatic Solvents Market Report pages: 118

    1 De-Aromatic Solvents Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of De-Aromatic Solvents by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global De-Aromatic Solvents Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global De-Aromatic Solvents Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 De-Aromatic Solvents Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 De-Aromatic Solvents Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global De-Aromatic Solvents Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 De-Aromatic Solvents Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 De-Aromatic Solvents Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global De-Aromatic Solvents Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

