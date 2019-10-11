 Press "Enter" to skip to content

De-Aromatic Solvents Market Report by Manufacturers, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Growth, Countries, Revenue, and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

De-Aromatic

De-Aromatic Solvents Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. De-Aromatic Solvents market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

De-Aromatic Solvents market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

De-aromatic solvents, also called de-aromatized hydrocarbon solvents or de-aromatic solvents, are a class of hydrocarbon solvents that are characterized by the presence of paraffinic, iso-paraffinic, and naphthenic components with very low aromatic content (<400 ppm).

De-Aromatic Solvents market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in De-Aromatic Solvents market are: –

  • Exxon Mobil
  • Royal Dutch Shell
  • Mehta Petro Refineries
  • Eastern Petroleum
  • SK and many more

    Scope of De-Aromatic Solvents Report:

  • The global De-Aromatic Solvents industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, such as Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec Group and Petro China. At present, Exxon Mobil is the world leader, holding 22.72% production market share in 2017.The global consumption of De-Aromatic Solvents increases from 880 K MT in 2013 to 999 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 3.23%. In 2017, the global De-Aromatic Solvents consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 39.04% of global consumption of De-Aromatic Solvents. De-Aromatic Solvents downstream is wide and recently De-Aromatic Solvents has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Paints & Coatings, Metal Working, Industrial Cleaning, Consumer Products, Drilling Fluids and Adhesives & Sealants. Globally, the De-Aromatic Solvents market is mainly driven by growing demand for Paints & Coatings. Paints & Coatings accounts for nearly 42.53% of total downstream consumption of De-Aromatic Solvents in global.De-Aromatic Solvents can be mainly divided into Low Flash Point, Medium Flash Point and High Flash Point which Medium Flash Point captures about 58.73% of De-Aromatic Solvents market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of De-Aromatic Solvents. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, De-Aromatic Solvents consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of De-Aromatic Solvents is estimated to be 1257 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.The worldwide market for De-Aromatic Solvents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 1320 million US$ in 2024, from 1130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    De-Aromatic Solvents Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Low Flash Point
  • Medium Flash Point
  • High Flash Point

    De-Aromatic Solvents Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Paints & Coatings
  • Metal Working
  • Industrial Cleaning
  • Consumer Products
  • Drilling Fluids
  • Adhesives & Sealants
  • Others

    Key Performing Regions in the De-Aromatic Solvents Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    What De-Aromatic Solvents Market Research Offers:

    • De-Aromatic Solvents Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports.
    • De-Aromatic Solvents market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2014-2019).
    • De-Aromatic Solvents market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments.
    • Global De-Aromatic Solvents industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities are analyzed.
    • Provides strategies for the new entrants in De-Aromatic Solvents Industry.
    • De-Aromatic Solvents Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, cost and industry chain analysis.
    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial, and recent development data

    And many more…

