Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Product Category, Application and Specification, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Major companies which drives the Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) industry are

RHI-Magnesita

Magnezit Group

SMZ Jelsava

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties

Kumas Magnesite Works

Nedmag Industries

Grecian Magnesite

Baymag

Industrias Penoles

Ube Material Industries

Haicheng Houying Group

Haicheng Magnesite Refractory

Haicheng Huayu Group

Jiachen Group

Qinghua Refractory Group

Furthermore, Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) report delivers sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018), market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) manufacturer market share in 2018, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate. Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Report Segmentation: Market Segments by Type:

0.90 Grade

0.95 Grade

0.97 Grade

Other Market Segments by Application:

Steel Industry

Cement Industry

Non-ferrous Metal Industry

Glass Industry

Other Scope of Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Report:

Dead burning is also called hard burning. It is a process in which a refractory raw material is calcined at a sufficiently high temperature to achieve sufficient sintering. Dead Burn Magnesia (DBM) is the main raw material for basic refractory products and is widely used in the production of shaped and amorphous refractories.

Market of Dead Burned Magnesia is fragmented. The top five manufacturers held 30.89% of the market, in terms of Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) revenue in 2018. Leading suppliers in global market are RHI-Magnesita, Magnezit Group, SMZ Jelsava, Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, Haicheng Houying Group, Haicheng Magnesite Refractory, Haicheng Huayu Group, Jiachen Group. In the US market, Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties and Primier Magnesia have an absolute market share. RHI-Magnesita, Magnezit Group, SMZ Jelsava and Kumas Magnesite Works are leaders in the European market. In short, the market concentration in Europe and the United States is high, and a few companies occupy the majority of market share. Haicheng Houying Group, Haicheng Magnesite Refractory,Haicheng Huayu Group and UBE are well-known brands in the Asia-Pacific market. The Asia-Pacific market is extremely fragmented.

DBM consumption is linked to a handful of generally steady end markets. As a key refractory mineral, its usage is correlated to steel and cement manufacturing, while as an ingredient in markets ranging from flame retardants and water treatment to human medicine and animal feed, small but stable annual demand volumes keep the industry ticking over. Based on the regions, the consumption is mainly concentrated in Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America etc. China was the major consumption region with the market share of 39.18% in 2018, which attributed to the rapid economic growth in China. Europe was the second consumer in the magnesium oxide industry, which accounted for around 23.87% market share in 2018. Since 2017, the Chinese government has taken strong pollution control measures, prompting many magnesia factories to close. So, during this period, the production of products on the market declined and prices rose sharply.

The worldwide market for Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 1834.1 million US$ in 2024, from 1582.5 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.