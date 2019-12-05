 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Death Care Market 2019 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growing Demand Status, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Death Care Market” by analysing various key segments of this Death Care market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Death Care market competitors.

Regions covered in the Death Care Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Death Care Market: 

Death care includes companies who provide death-related goods and services such as funerals, burials, cremations, coffins, lots in cemeteries, headstones and memorials. The Death Care industry is divided into three segments: the ceremony and tribute (funeral or memorial service); the disposition of remains through cremation or burial (internment); and memorialization in the form of monuments, marker inscriptions or memorial art.Asia-Pacific and North America are the largest market of Death Care. In 2018, the revenue market share of Death Care was about 31.73% in Asia-Pacific, while the market share in North Americ was about 27.77%.In 2018, the global Death Care market size was 105900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 132100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Death Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Death Care development in United States, Europe and China.

Top Key Manufacturers in Death Care Market:

  • Service Corporation International
  • Batesville
  • Chemed Corp
  • Matthews International Corporation
  • StoneMor Partners
  • Wilbert Funeral Services
  • Carriage Services
  • Fu Shou Yuan International Group
  • Lung Yen Life Service Corp
  • Guangzhou Funeral Parlor
  • Nirvana Asia Ltd.
  • Amedisys Inc.
  • Shanghai Longhua Funeral Parlor
  • LHC Group Inc.
  • Shanghai Songheyuan
  • Park Lawn Corporation
  • Shanhai Haiwan Qinyuan
  • Victoriaville & Co.
  • Sauder Funeral Products
  • Thacker Caskets
  • Rock of Ages
  • Sich Caskets
  • Evergreen Washelli
  • Doric Products

    Death Care Market by Applications:

  • At-Need
  • Pre-Need

    Death Care Market by Types:

  • Funeral Homes
  • Cemeteries
  • Others

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Death Care Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Death Care Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Death Care Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Death Care Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Death Care Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Death Care Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Death Care Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Death Care Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Death Care Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Death Care Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Death Care Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Death Care Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Death Care Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Death Care Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Death Care Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Death Care Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Death Care Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Death Care Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Death Care Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Death Care Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Death Care Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Death Care Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Death Care Revenue by Product
    4.3 Death Care Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Death Care Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Death Care by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Death Care Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Death Care Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Death Care by Product
    6.3 North America Death Care by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Death Care by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Death Care Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Death Care Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Death Care by Product
    7.3 Europe Death Care by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Death Care by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Death Care Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Death Care Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Death Care by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Death Care by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Death Care by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Death Care Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Death Care Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Death Care by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Death Care by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Death Care by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Death Care Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Death Care Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Death Care by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Death Care by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Death Care Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Death Care Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Death Care Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Death Care Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Death Care Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Death Care Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Death Care Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Death Care Forecast
    12.5 Europe Death Care Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Death Care Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Death Care Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Death Care Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Death Care Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

