Death Care Market 2019 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growing Demand Status, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2025

Regions covered in the Death Care Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Death care includes companies who provide death-related goods and services such as funerals, burials, cremations, coffins, lots in cemeteries, headstones and memorials. The Death Care industry is divided into three segments: the ceremony and tribute (funeral or memorial service); the disposition of remains through cremation or burial (internment); and memorialization in the form of monuments, marker inscriptions or memorial art.Asia-Pacific and North America are the largest market of Death Care. In 2018, the revenue market share of Death Care was about 31.73% in Asia-Pacific, while the market share in North Americ was about 27.77%.In 2018, the global Death Care market size was 105900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 132100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Death Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Death Care development in United States, Europe and China.

Service Corporation International

Batesville

Chemed Corp

Matthews International Corporation

StoneMor Partners

Wilbert Funeral Services

Carriage Services

Fu Shou Yuan International Group

Lung Yen Life Service Corp

Guangzhou Funeral Parlor

Nirvana Asia Ltd.

Amedisys Inc.

Shanghai Longhua Funeral Parlor

LHC Group Inc.

Shanghai Songheyuan

Park Lawn Corporation

Shanhai Haiwan Qinyuan

Victoriaville & Co.

Sauder Funeral Products

Thacker Caskets

Rock of Ages

Sich Caskets

Evergreen Washelli

Doric Products

At-Need

Funeral Homes

Cemeteries