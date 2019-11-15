Deburring Tools Market 2019 Industry Size by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024 | Market Reports World

Short Details of Deburring Tools Market Report – Burrs are most commonly created by machining operations, such as grinding, drilling, milling, engraving or turning. It may be present in the form of a fine wire on the edge of a freshly sharpened tool or as a raised portion of a surface; this type of burr is commonly formed when a hammer strikes a surface. Deburring Tools are used for removed Burrs, and it mainly contains hand deburring tools and Automatic deburring tools.

Noga

Vargus

APEX

ATI Industrial Automation

Ingersoll Rand

Parker hannifin

Great Star

Snap-on

Cogsdill Tool

Heule

Xebec Technology

Gravostar

Aks Teknik

Royal

REMS

KREUZ

Assfalg GmbH

Hozan

The classification of deburring tools includes hand deburring tools, automatic deburring tools, and the Production proportion of hand deburring tools in 2016 is about 93%.

Hand deburring tools are widely used in automotive, metal industry, electronics and others industry. The most proportion of hand tools is used in automotive and the consumption proportion in 2016 about 35%.

North America region is the largest supplier of hand tools, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of hand tools, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016.

Market competition is not intense. Noga, Vargus, APEX, ATI Industrial Automation, Ingersoll Rand, Parker Hannifin, Great Star, Snap-on, Cogsdill Tool, Heule, XEBEC TECHNOLOGY Gravostar, Aks Teknik etc. are the leaders of the industry, and the new entrants will come into the market.

The worldwide market for Deburring Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Deburring Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Hand Deburring Tools

Automatic Deburring Tools By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive

Metal Industry

Electronics