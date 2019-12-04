Decorative Tiles Market 2019-2024: Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

"Decorative Tiles Market"2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

global Decorative Tiles Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Decorative Tiles market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Report Description

Introduction

Decorative tiles, made out of ceramic, porcelain, marble and stones are the tiles which are designed specifically to suit the construction type and theme. It is designed to add personality to the wall and floor and enhance the value of the construction in turn. The market of decorative tiles is governed by increasing consumption in Asia, Increasing FDI in construction and supportive government measures and initiatives. However the market growth is hampered by the impact on environment, fluctuating supply & prices of raw materials, and non-availability of skilled labor.

The global decorative tiles market has been segmented based on product, application and end-use. Based on product, the market has been segmented as ceramic tiles, porcelain tiles, stone tiles and others. The study indicates, Ceramic Tiles accounted for the largest market share. Ceramic is the most popular segment in the tiles industry worldwide. Ceramic tile is made up of sand, natural products, and clays and moulded into shape. These tiles they can either be glazed or unglazed, but the majority of homeowners have glazed ceramic tiles in their home. These have gained popularity and have become one of the most commonly used tiles by the construction industry. The reason is attributed to its easy maintenance, durability, and its scratch proof properties. Porcelain tiles was the second-largest market in 2016.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as, floors, walls, and others. The study indicates, Floors segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to be fastest growing product in the market. With the changing consumer preferences and increasing aesthetic values, especially in the private construction has resulted in the popularity of decorative floor tiles. These tiles enhances the value of the construction and offers personality in construction. On the basis of end use, the market has been segmented as, Residential and commercial. The study indicates, Residential segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to be fastest growing product in the market. These is seen an increased private and residential construction due to increased disposable income and increased focus on the aesthetic values. This has led to constant change in preferences. The same is replicated in the tiles market.

The global decorative tiles market was valued at USD 112,281.17 million in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 146,213.4 million by the end of the forecast period growing at 3.94% CAGR.

Key Players

The prominent players in the decorative tiles include RAK Ceramics, The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCG), Group Lamosa, Roca Sanitario, S.A., Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A, Kajaria Ceramics, Mohawk Industries Inc., Grupo Concorde, Pamesa Ceramica, and Guangdong Dongpeng Ceramic Co., Ltd.

Objective of Global Decorative Tiles Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022

Region-level demand analysis and forecast of the study market

Study of the effect of exogenous & endogenous factors viz. demographic, economics, and political factors, which affect the global decorative tiles market

PorterÃ¢â¬â¢s five forces market analysis to determine competitive scenario

Segment and sub-segment level analysis of the market over the historical as well as forecast period

Identification of key factors instrumental in the changing market scenario, such as tapping new market opportunities, and gaining competitive edge

Target Audience

Supplier companies

End Users

Consultants And Investment Bankers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Key Findings

The global decorative tiles market is expected to reach USD 146,213.4 million by 2023.

By product, ceramic tiles segment in decorative tiles market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~3.98% CAGR during forecast period.

By application, floors segment in decorative tiles market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~4.42% CAGR during forecast period.

By end user, residential segment in decorative tiles market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~4.37% CAGR during forecast period.

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in global decorative tiles market followed by Europe.

Regional and Country Analysis of global Decorative tiles market estimation and forecast

The global decorative tiles market is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region dominates the global decorative tiles market. The region is regarded as one of the prominent producers and consumers of tiles across the globe. With rapid industrialization, urbanization, changing consumer tastes and supportive government measures, the region is expected to emerge as one of the most important regions for tiles market. China is forecast to be the largest market for decorative tiles, owing to the change in its economic structure from production-based to consumption-based.

Europe is the second largest market for decorative tiles. The region accounts for increasing manufacturing of ceramic tiles as well as one of the leading consumers of the decorative tiles. As per ACIMAC, European Union held 9.9% of the worldÃ¢â¬â¢s production of tiles in 2015. According to Tile Dizioni, European Union accounts for 7.5% of total consumption and other Europe accounts for 4.4% of the total consumption in 2015.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

o South America

o Middle East & Africa

Decorative Tiles Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Decorative Tiles Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Decorative Tiles market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Decorative Tiles market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Decorative Tiles market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Decorative Tiles market

To analyze opportunities in the Decorative Tiles market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Decorative Tiles market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Decorative Tiles Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Decorative Tiles trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Decorative Tiles Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Decorative Tiles Market

Decorative Tiles Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Decorative Tiles Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Decorative Tiles Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Decorative Tiles Market competitors.

