Defatted Wheat Germ Powder Market 2019 Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Defatted wheat germ powder is light grey powder and produced through the procedure of milling, and is created by extracting the oil from wheat germ. It is a natural material and is a good source of high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals. Defatted wheat germ is less perishable than whole wheat germ. It is suitable for the product of biscuit, bread, pharmacy, producing the functional food and etc. Another important role is used as feed.

VIOBIN

Garuda International

Cargill

Adams Food Ingredients (Ornua)

VIOBIN

Garuda International

Cargill

Adams Food Ingredients (Ornua)

Kun Hua Biological Technology

Food grade

Pharmaceutical grade Defatted Wheat Germ Powder Market Applications:

Health food

Pharmaceutical

Germ protein powder

Health food

Pharmaceutical

Germ protein powder

Others

Scope of Defatted Wheat Germ Powder Market Report:

In the recent years, defatted wheat germ powder capacity develops rapidly. At present, the United States is still the worlds largest defatted wheat germ powder production region. Actually, there are only a few companies in the world.

Due to the high technical requirements, the promotion of downstream applications of the product is not particularly good, so manufacturers are rare in the world.

The product has high value, but the price of product is not high. So low profit margins leads to few companies doing the business about this product.

On process and product quality, compared to the product in global market, there is a gap between Chinese and other global manufacturers, thus causing prices of the product in China is low, which affects the profitability of Chinese manufacturers to some extent.

Currently in China, only one company produces defatted wheat germ powder basically, there may be other small businesses are produces defatted wheat germ powder, but the products quality is poor.

Overall, although some factors limit the development of the market. But because of the improvement of manufacturing technology, the defatted wheat germ powder industry will be promoted in the coming years. Therefore we still recommend those who have fixed downstream customers to enter into the field.

