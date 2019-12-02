Defibrillator Market 2019| Global Industry Analysis by Size, Trends, Growth, Factors, Business Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Forecast till 2024

“Defibrillator Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Defibrillator Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.
Short Details of Defibrillator Market Report – Defibrillation is a common treatment for life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias, ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. Defibrillation consists of delivering a therapeutic dose of electrical energy to the heart with a device called a defibrillator. This depolarizes a critical mass of the heart muscle, terminates the dysrhythmia and allows normal sinus rhythm to be reestablished by the bodys natural pacemaker, in the sinoatrial node of the heart. Defibrillators can be external, transvenous, or implanted (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator), depending on the type of device used or needed. Some external units, known as automated external defibrillators (AEDs), automate the diagnosis of treatable rhythms, meaning that lay responders or bystanders are able to use them successfully with little or no training at all.Figure Defibrillator Product Picture
Global Defibrillator market competition by top manufacturers
- Medtronic
- St. Jude Medical
- Boston Scientific
- Biotronik
- Physio-Control
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Zoll Medical
- Cardiac Science
- Philips Healthcare
- PRIMEDIC
- Schiller
- Sorin Group
- HeartSine Technologies
- Defibtech
Over the past decade, the global defibrillator industry has witnessed remarkable growth. And it is forecasted that the market will continue to grow at a speed over 5% in the following decade. The major drivers for the market include the development of technologically advanced defibrillators, rapid growth in the aging population with high risk of target diseases, rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, growing focus of public and private organizations and key market players toward public access defibrillation, and increasing number of training and awareness programs across the globe.
Currently, North America is the largest market of defibrillator worldwide, owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. Europe is the second largest market, and followed by Asia Pacific.
According to our research and analysis, the leading five companies in the market occupies about 65% of the production value shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Medtronic, St. Jude, Medical, Boston Scientific, Biotronik and Physio-Control.
Implantable cardioverter defibrillators and external defibrillators are the two main products segments of defibrillator. ICD was the largest product segment. The possibility of remote patient monitoring by the utility of this device, is a major driver of the segment. New generation ICD with the bi-functional capability of preventing cardiac arrest along with performing the role of a pacemaker are expected to enhance sales volume of the device. External defibrillators are the second largest product segment. The ability of the device to diagnose early onset of ventricular tachycardia and ventricular defibrillation is expected to promote their demand.
Although sales of defibrillator brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the defibrillator field.
The worldwide market for Defibrillator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Defibrillator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
