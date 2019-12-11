Deformed Steel Rebar Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025

Global “Deformed Steel Rebar Market” 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Deformed Steel Rebar market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Deformed Steel Rebar industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

Global Deformed Steel Rebar Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 120 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Report:

The global Deformed Steel Rebar market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Deformed Steel Rebar volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Deformed Steel Rebar market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Deformed Steel Rebar in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Deformed Steel Rebar manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

Gerdau S.A (Brazil)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

Posco SS-Vina

Co. Ltd (Vietnam)

Steel Authority of India Limited (India)

Tata Steel Ltd. (India)

Essar Steel (India)

Mechel PAO (Russia)

EVRAZ plc (U.K.)

Sohar Steel LLC (Oman)

Celsa Steel U.K. (U.K.)

Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan)

Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)

NJR Steel (South Africa)

Commercial Metals Company (U.S.)

The Conco Companies (U.S.)

Barnes Reinforcing industries (South Africa)

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (India)

Steel Dynamics (U.S.)

Steel Asia Manufacturing Corporation (Philippines)

Outokumpu Oyj (Finland)

Acerinox S.A. (Spain)

Hyundai Steel (South Korea)

Daido Steel Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Byer Steel (U.S.)

60

75

Other

Deformed Steel Rebar Market Segment by Application

Infrastructure

Housing

Industrial