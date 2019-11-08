Dehydrated Garlic Market 2019-2025 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, Countries and Forecast

The research report gives an overview of “Dehydrated Garlic Market” by analysing various key segments of this Dehydrated Garlic market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Dehydrated Garlic market competitors.

Regions covered in the Dehydrated Garlic Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Dehydrated garlic is garlic that has been dehydrated, it is made from assorted raw fresh garlic, after going through a various stage of dehydration, and then the garlic become dried and called as Dehydrated Garlic. It can be minced into smaller pieces that incorporate well into any dish and impart a garlic flavor without the texture. The granules also stand up well to high temperatures, and can be tossed onto vegetables prior to roasting without burning. 1/2 tsp dehydrated garlic is equivalent to about one clove.China and India are the major raw garlic production regions, also the leading Dehydrated Garlic exporting countries. China takes about 85% of total global Dehydrated Garlic output, with only about 15% consumption share. North America and Europe are dominating the global Dehydrated Garlic consumption market, with about 32% and 20% market share in 2017.The price of Dehydrated Garlic is highly affected by the fresh Garlic price change, in 2013-2017, Dehydrated Garlic price shows an increasing trend, while it shows to go down recently, caused by last years large inventory surplus. The market is predicted to stay relatively stable in following few years.There are tons of player in this industry, most of them are small players and the market is highly scattered. Leading players in the market are Henan Sunny Foods, LIMING Food, Hong Freezing & Storing Co., Ltd of Jinxiang County, Jinxiang Huihe, Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.,Ltd, B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co., Ltd and etc. most of them are based in China. As technical barrier of Dehydrated Garlics processing is low, the market competition may become more intense in forecast period.The global Dehydrated Garlic market is valued at 630 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dehydrated Garlic market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Dehydrated Garlic Market:

Garlico Industries Ltd.

V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd

Henan Sunny Foods

Oceanic Foods Limited

LIMING Food

Hong Freezing & Storing Co.

Ltd of Jinxiang County

Jinxiang Huihe

Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.

Ltd

B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co.

Ltd

Handan Green and Healthy Dehydrated Vegetables Food Co.

Ltd

Home Use

Commercial Use (Food Processing, restaurants and etc.) Dehydrated Garlic Market by Types:

Dehydrated Garlic Flakes

Dried Garlic Granules