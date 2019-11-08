 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Dehydrated Garlic Market 2019-2025 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, Countries and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on November 8, 2019

Dehydrated Garlic_tagg

The research report gives an overview of “Dehydrated Garlic Market” by analysing various key segments of this Dehydrated Garlic market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Dehydrated Garlic market competitors.

Regions covered in the Dehydrated Garlic Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Dehydrated Garlic Market: 

Dehydrated garlic is garlic that has been dehydrated, it is made from assorted raw fresh garlic, after going through a various stage of dehydration, and then the garlic become dried and called as Dehydrated Garlic. It can be minced into smaller pieces that incorporate well into any dish and impart a garlic flavor without the texture. The granules also stand up well to high temperatures, and can be tossed onto vegetables prior to roasting without burning. 1/2 tsp dehydrated garlic is equivalent to about one clove.China and India are the major raw garlic production regions, also the leading Dehydrated Garlic exporting countries. China takes about 85% of total global Dehydrated Garlic output, with only about 15% consumption share. North America and Europe are dominating the global Dehydrated Garlic consumption market, with about 32% and 20% market share in 2017.The price of Dehydrated Garlic is highly affected by the fresh Garlic price change, in 2013-2017, Dehydrated Garlic price shows an increasing trend, while it shows to go down recently, caused by last years large inventory surplus. The market is predicted to stay relatively stable in following few years.There are tons of player in this industry, most of them are small players and the market is highly scattered. Leading players in the market are Henan Sunny Foods, LIMING Food, Hong Freezing & Storing Co., Ltd of Jinxiang County, Jinxiang Huihe, Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.,Ltd, B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co., Ltd and etc. most of them are based in China. As technical barrier of Dehydrated Garlics processing is low, the market competition may become more intense in forecast period.The global Dehydrated Garlic market is valued at 630 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dehydrated Garlic market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Dehydrated Garlic Market:

  • Garlico Industries Ltd.
  • V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd
  • Henan Sunny Foods
  • Oceanic Foods Limited
  • LIMING Food
  • Hong Freezing & Storing Co.
  • Ltd of Jinxiang County
  • Jinxiang Huihe
  • Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.
  • Ltd
  • B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co.
  • Ltd
  • Handan Green and Healthy Dehydrated Vegetables Food Co.
  • Ltd

    Dehydrated Garlic Market by Applications:

  • Home Use
  • Commercial Use (Food Processing, restaurants and etc.)

    Dehydrated Garlic Market by Types:

  • Dehydrated Garlic Flakes
  • Dried Garlic Granules
  • Dried Garlic Powder

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Dehydrated Garlic Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Dehydrated Garlic Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Dehydrated Garlic Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Dehydrated Garlic Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Dehydrated Garlic Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Dehydrated Garlic Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Dehydrated Garlic Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Dehydrated Garlic Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Dehydrated Garlic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Dehydrated Garlic Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Dehydrated Garlic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Dehydrated Garlic Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Dehydrated Garlic Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dehydrated Garlic Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Revenue by Product
    4.3 Dehydrated Garlic Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Dehydrated Garlic by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Dehydrated Garlic Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Dehydrated Garlic Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Dehydrated Garlic by Product
    6.3 North America Dehydrated Garlic by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Dehydrated Garlic by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Dehydrated Garlic Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Dehydrated Garlic Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Dehydrated Garlic by Product
    7.3 Europe Dehydrated Garlic by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Dehydrated Garlic by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Dehydrated Garlic Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Dehydrated Garlic Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Dehydrated Garlic by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Dehydrated Garlic by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Dehydrated Garlic by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Dehydrated Garlic Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Dehydrated Garlic Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Dehydrated Garlic by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Dehydrated Garlic by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Garlic by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Garlic Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Garlic Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Garlic by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Garlic by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Dehydrated Garlic Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Dehydrated Garlic Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Dehydrated Garlic Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Dehydrated Garlic Forecast
    12.5 Europe Dehydrated Garlic Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Dehydrated Garlic Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Dehydrated Garlic Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Garlic Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Dehydrated Garlic Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

