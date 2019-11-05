Demand Response (DR) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share and Growth Potential Report from 2019-2025

Global "Demand Response (DR) Market" 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Demand Response (DR) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue.

About Demand Response (DR) Market:

Demand response (DR) is defined as the change in power consumption by a utility’s customers to reduce the gap between demand and supply of electricity. DR solutions help capture the benefits of time-based rates or financial incentives by consumers. This is done by reducing or shifting their electricity consumption during the peak hours of demand. DR further helps electricity providers to decrease costs by reducing the peak demand and prevents power companies from investing in new plants to meet the excess energy demand. Thus, the power and energy industries consider DR programs as an extremely valuable resource whose capabilities are expanded by grid modernization efforts.

The emergence of data-driven demand response will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in the DR market during the next few years. With the help of high-end data analytics software, the manufacturers in this marketspace are offering personalized DR services. The high-end analytics software makes personalized services easy and flexible for the aggregators. The aggregators can build a virtual model for energy usage and use the model as a forecasting tool after analyzing the customer’s past trend of electricity utilization, which will ensure low energy costs.

The market is moderately competitive and fragmented due to the presence of several established manufacturers who account for the major market shares. The established market players face intense competition from the new market entrants especially based on factors such as price and solution offerings.

One of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is growing threat of hacking. Strict authentication is essential while maintaining DR for electricity consumers through software. The rising number of users in DR pose a threat to these automation systems by making the data vulnerable to unauthorized access. Likewise, wireless devices, such as smart thermostats and smart meters are highly prone to getting hacked. Thus, information related to processes, people, and critical data become insecure.

In 2019, the market size of Demand Response (DR) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Demand Response (DR). Major Key Players are as Follows:

ABB

CPower

EnerNOC

Honeywell International

Itron (Comverge)

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ALSTOM

Cisco

Eaton

Landis+Gyr

Oracle

Toshiba

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Demand Response (DR) Market by Types:

Hardware

Service

Software

Demand Response (DR) Market by Applications:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

The study objectives of Demand Response (DR) Market report are:

To analyze and study the Demand Response (DR) Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).

Focuses on the key Demand Response (DR) manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

