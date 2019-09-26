Dementia Drugs Market Size Latest Report Segment by Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Dynamics

The global Dementia Drugs market was 13900 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 26500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2019 and 2025.

Eisai

Inc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Inc

Biogen Pharmaceuticals

Forest Laboratories

Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A

AstraZeneca GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck & Co.

Inc

Valeant Pharmaceutical International

Pfizer Inc

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

Regions Covered in the Dementia Drugs Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Pharma & Healthcare Market by Applications:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others Pharma & Healthcare Market by Types:

MAO Inhibitors

Cholinesterase Inhibitors