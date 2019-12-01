 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Denim Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Denim

Global “Denim Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Denim Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Denim:

Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.

Denim Market Manufactures: 

  • Canatiba
  • Vicunha
  • Isko
  • Arvind
  • Aarvee
  • Nandan Denim Ltd
  • Weiqiao Textile
  • Sudarshan Jeans
  • Black Peony
  • Orta Anadolu
  • Jindal Worldwide
  • Etco Denim
  • Raymond UCO
  • Bhaskar Industries
  • Sangam
  • Oswal Denims
  • Suryalakshmi
  • Shasha Denims Limited
  • Xinlan Group
  • ÃALIK DENIM
  • Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment
  • Cone Denim
  • Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion
  • Weifang Lantian Textile
  • Jiangyin Chulong
  • Bafang Fabric
  • Haitian Textile
  • Advance Denim
  • KG Denim
  • Shunfeng Textile

    Major Classification:

  • Light Denim
  • Medium Denim
  • Heavy Denim

    Major Applications:

  • Jeans
  • Shirt
  • Jacket
  • Others

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • Denim industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world denim industry. The main market players are Canatiba, Vicunha, Isko, Arvind and Aarvee. The production of denim will increase to 6990.2 meters in 2016 from 5423.0 meters in 2011 with average growth rate of 5.21%. Global denim capacity utilization rate remained at around 79.78% in 2015.
  • In consumption market, the global consumption value of denim increases with the 4.38% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 35.36% of the global consumption volume in total.
  • Denim has three types, which include light denim, medium denim and heavy denim. And each type has specific characteristic relatively. With fashion effect of denim, the downstream application industries will need more denim fabrics. So, denim has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce popular and good visual effect denim through improving technology.
  • The major raw materials for denim are cotton, polyester cotton and chemical fiber. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of denim. The production cost of denim is also an important factor which could impact the price of denim. The denim manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Denim is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 15400 million US$ in 2024, from 12700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Denim in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Denim product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Denim, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Denim in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Denim competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Denim breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Denim market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Denim sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 136

    TOC of Global Denim Market

    1 Denim Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Denim by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Denim Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Denim Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Denim Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Denim Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Denim Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Denim Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Denim Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Denim Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

