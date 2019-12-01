Denim Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

Global “Denim Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Denim Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Denim:

Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.

Denim Market Manufactures:

Canatiba

Vicunha

Isko

Arvind

Aarvee

Nandan Denim Ltd

Weiqiao Textile

Sudarshan Jeans

Black Peony

Orta Anadolu

Jindal Worldwide

Etco Denim

Raymond UCO

Bhaskar Industries

Sangam

Oswal Denims

Suryalakshmi

Shasha Denims Limited

Xinlan Group

ÃALIK DENIM

Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment

Cone Denim

Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion

Weifang Lantian Textile

Jiangyin Chulong

Bafang Fabric

Haitian Textile

Advance Denim

KG Denim

Shunfeng Textile Major Classification:

Light Denim

Medium Denim

Heavy Denim Major Applications:

Jeans

Shirt

Jacket

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Denim industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world denim industry. The main market players are Canatiba, Vicunha, Isko, Arvind and Aarvee. The production of denim will increase to 6990.2 meters in 2016 from 5423.0 meters in 2011 with average growth rate of 5.21%. Global denim capacity utilization rate remained at around 79.78% in 2015.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of denim increases with the 4.38% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 35.36% of the global consumption volume in total.

Denim has three types, which include light denim, medium denim and heavy denim. And each type has specific characteristic relatively. With fashion effect of denim, the downstream application industries will need more denim fabrics. So, denim has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce popular and good visual effect denim through improving technology.

The major raw materials for denim are cotton, polyester cotton and chemical fiber. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of denim. The production cost of denim is also an important factor which could impact the price of denim. The denim manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Denim is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 15400 million US$ in 2024, from 12700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Denim in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.