Dental CAD/CAM Materials and Systems Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Global Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

In dentistry, CAD/CAM is used to manufacture dental restorations such as crowns, crown lays, veneers, inlays & onlays, fixed bridges, dental implant restorations, dentures, orthodontics, and even full-mouth reconstruction..

3M

Amann Girrbach

Danaher

Dental Wings

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann

Ivoclar Vivadent

PLANMECA

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

ZIRKONZAHN

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY

3Shape

Carestream Dental

SHINING 3D TECH

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa.

Glass Ceramics

Alumina-based Ceramics

Lithium Di-silicate

Zirconia

Others. By Applications, the Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market can be Split into:

Inlays and onlays

Veneers

Crowns and bridges

Fixed partial denture

Implant abutment