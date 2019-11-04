Dental CBCT Market 2019 | Global Industry Growth, Demand, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players and Forecasts to 2024

Global “Dental CBCT Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Dental CBCT Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Dental CBCT industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Dental CBCT market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Dental CBCT market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Dental CBCT market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Danaher

Planmeca Group

Sirona

New Tom(Cefla)

Carestream

VATECH

J.Morita

ASAHI

Villa

Yoshida

Acteon

Meyer

LargeV

Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest consumption market of Dental CBCT, with sales market share nearly 40%. And the production market share of Dental CBCT is 30%. The manufacturers of Dental CBCT in North America have small and medium scale, and the number of them is big.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 27% and the production market share over 40%. The first Dental CBCT was born in Europe, and big manufacturers are concentrated in Europe. So there are a large number of Dental CBCTs for export to other regions.

Asia is another important market of Dental CBCT, enjoying 25% production market share and 26% sales market share.

Main players are from Japan and Korea, like J.Morita and ASAHI from Japan and VATECH from Korea. China also can supply Dental CBCT, but the products are mainly consumed in China.

Market competition is intense. Danaher, Planmeca Group, Sirona, New Tom (Cefla), etc. are the leader of the industry, and hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

The worldwide market for Dental CBCT is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million US$ in 2024, from 740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dental CBCT in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Large FOV

Medium FOV

Other (Small FOV

Custom Super FOV models

etc.) On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Routine Inspection

Routine Inspection

Clinical Diagnosis This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global Dental CBCT Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Dental CBCT market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.



