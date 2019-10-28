Dental CBCT Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast to 2024

Global “Dental CBCT Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Dental CBCT market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Dental CBCT

CBCT is a compact, faster and safer version of the regular CT. Through the use of a cone shaped X-Ray beam, the size of the scanner, radiation dosage and time needed for scanning are all dramatically reduced.A typical CBCT scanner can fit easily into any dental (or otherwise) practice and is easily accessible by patients. The time needed for a full scan is typically under one minute and the radiation dosage is up to a hundred times less than that of a regular CT scanner.

Dental CBCT Market Key Players:

Danaher

Planmeca Group

Sirona

New Tom(Cefla)

Carestream

VATECH

J.Morita

ASAHI

Villa

Yoshida

Acteon

Meyer

LargeV

Global Dental CBCT market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Dental CBCT has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Dental CBCT in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Dental CBCT Market Types:

Large FOV

Medium FOV

Other (Small FOV

Custom Super FOV models

etc.) Dental CBCT Market Applications:

Routine Inspection

Routine Inspection

Clinical Diagnosis

North America is the largest consumption market of Dental CBCT, with sales market share nearly 40%. And the production market share of Dental CBCT is 30%. The manufacturers of Dental CBCT in North America have small and medium scale, and the number of them is big.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 27% and the production market share over 40%. The first Dental CBCT was born in Europe, and big manufacturers are concentrated in Europe. So there are a large number of Dental CBCTs for export to other regions.

Asia is another important market of Dental CBCT, enjoying 25% production market share and 26% sales market share.

Main players are from Japan and Korea, like J.Morita and ASAHI from Japan and VATECH from Korea. China also can supply Dental CBCT, but the products are mainly consumed in China.

Market competition is intense. Danaher, Planmeca Group, Sirona, New Tom (Cefla), etc. are the leader of the industry, and hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

The worldwide market for Dental CBCT is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million US$ in 2024, from 740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.