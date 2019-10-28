 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Dental CBCT Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast to 2024

Dental

Global “Dental CBCT Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Dental CBCT market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

 About Dental CBCT

CBCT is a compact, faster and safer version of the regular CT. Through the use of a cone shaped X-Ray beam, the size of the scanner, radiation dosage and time needed for scanning are all dramatically reduced.A typical CBCT scanner can fit easily into any dental (or otherwise) practice and is easily accessible by patients. The time needed for a full scan is typically under one minute and the radiation dosage is up to a hundred times less than that of a regular CT scanner.

Dental CBCT Market Key Players:

  • Danaher
  • Planmeca Group
  • Sirona
  • New Tom(Cefla)
  • Carestream
  • VATECH
  • J.Morita
  • ASAHI
  • Villa
  • Yoshida
  • Acteon
  • Meyer
  • LargeV

  • Global Dental CBCT market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Dental CBCT has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Dental CBCT in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Dental CBCT Market Types:

  • Large FOV
  • Medium FOV
  • Other (Small FOV
  • Custom Super FOV models
  • etc.)

    Dental CBCT Market Applications:

  • Routine Inspection
  • Clinical Diagnosis

    Major Highlights of Dental CBCT Market report:

    Dental CBCT Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Dental CBCT, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation.

    Scope of Report:

  • North America is the largest consumption market of Dental CBCT, with sales market share nearly 40%. And the production market share of Dental CBCT is 30%. The manufacturers of Dental CBCT in North America have small and medium scale, and the number of them is big.
  • The second place is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 27% and the production market share over 40%. The first Dental CBCT was born in Europe, and big manufacturers are concentrated in Europe. So there are a large number of Dental CBCTs for export to other regions.
  • Asia is another important market of Dental CBCT, enjoying 25% production market share and 26% sales market share.
  • Main players are from Japan and Korea, like J.Morita and ASAHI from Japan and VATECH from Korea. China also can supply Dental CBCT, but the products are mainly consumed in China.
  • Market competition is intense. Danaher, Planmeca Group, Sirona, New Tom (Cefla), etc. are the leader of the industry, and hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Dental CBCT is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million US$ in 2024, from 740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Dental CBCT in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Dental CBCT product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dental CBCT, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dental CBCT in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Dental CBCT competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Dental CBCT breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Dental CBCT market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dental CBCT sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 119

    Further in the report, the Dental CBCT market is examined for price, cost and gross. These three points are analysed for types, companies and regions. In continuation with this data sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Dental CBCT industry consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

    Finally, Dental CBCT Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. Additionally, it Presents new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

    1 Dental CBCT Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Dental CBCT by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Dental CBCT Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Dental CBCT Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Dental CBCT Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Dental CBCT Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Dental CBCT Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Dental CBCT Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Dental CBCT Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Dental CBCT Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

