Dental Drug Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2024

Manufacturers in Dental Drug Market Repot:

Merck

Bayer

J&J

GSK

3M

Sunstar

Colgate-Palmolive

DenMat

Showa Yakuhin Kako

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Septodont

Roche

PerioChip

Hutchison China MediTech

Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical

Acteon

XttriumÂ Laboratorie

MediwinÂ Pharmaceuticals

About Dental Drug: There are a number of different drugs that dentist may prescribe, depending on patientâs condition. Some medications are prescribed to fight certain oral diseases, to prevent or treat infections, or to control pain and relieve anxiety. The dose of the drugs and instructions on how to take them will differ from patient to patient, depending on what the drug is being used for, patients age, weight, and other considerations. Dental Drug Market Types:

OTC

Prescription Product Dental Drug Market Applications:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

The leading manufactures mainly are Merck, Bayer, J&J, GSK and 3M. Merck is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9.6% in 2016. The next is Bayer and J&J.

There is mainly two types product of dental drug market: OTC and Prescription Drug. OTC accounts the largest proportion and will have faster growing rate.

Geographically, the global dental drug market has been segmented into North America, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, Germany and Switzerland. The Rest of Europe held the largest share in the global dental drug products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 27% in 2016. The next is North America and Asia-Pacific. China being the most populous country has fast growing dental drug market.

The worldwide market for Dental Drug is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 5720 million US$ in 2024, from 4320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.