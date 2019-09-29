Dental Fitting Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Size, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Global “Dental Fitting Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
A dental fitting is an intraoral (inside the mouth) prosthesis used to restore (reconstruct) intraoral defects such as missing teeth, missing parts of teeth, and missing soft or hard structures of the jaw and palate. Prostheses are used to rehabilitate mastication (chewing), improve aesthetics, and aid speech. A dental fitting may be held in place by connecting to teeth, by suction, or by being held passively by surrounding muscles. Like other types of prostheses, they can either be fixed permanently or removable; fixed prosthodontics and removable dentures are made in many variations.
In the last several years, global market of Dental Fitting developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 5.9%. In 2016, global revenue of Dental Fitting is nearly 2500 M USD; the actual production is about 140 million units.
The global average price of Dental Fitting is in the decreasing trend, from 18.3 USD/Unit in 2011 to 17.5 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Dental Fitting includes Crowns and Bridges, Denture and other. The proportion of Crowns and Bridges in 2016 is about 55.2%, and the proportion of Denture in 2016 is about 27.3%.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Dental Fitting Market by Types
Dental Fitting Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- ………………
Table of Content of Global Dental Fitting Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Dental Fitting Segment by Type
2.3 Dental Fitting Consumption by Type
2.4 Dental Fitting Segment by Application
2.5 Dental Fitting Consumption by Application
3 Global Dental Fitting by Players
3.1 Global Dental Fitting Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Dental Fitting Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Dental Fitting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
…………………And Continue
No. of Pages: – 167
