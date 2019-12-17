Dental Gypsum Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Global “Dental Gypsum Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Dental Gypsum market size.

About Dental Gypsum:

Gypsum is a naturally occurring, white powdery mineral with the chemical name calcium sulphate dihydrate (CaSQ4Â·2H2O). Gypsum products used in dentistry are based on calcium sulphate hemihydrate (CaSO42)2Â·H2O.

Top Key Players of Dental Gypsum Market:

eraeus Kulzer

USG

Kerr Dental

Yoshino GypsumÂ

Whip-Mix

Saint-Gobain Formula

SDMF

Nobilium

ETI Empire Direct

Dentona AG

Gyprock

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum

Saurabh Minechem

Dental Plaster

Model Dental Stone

Die Dental Stone Major Applications covered in the Dental Gypsum Market report are:

Hospital

Clinic

Other Scope of Dental Gypsum Market:

In the last several years, Global market of Dental Gypsum developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.71% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, Global Revenue of Dental Gypsum is nearly 93.2 M USD; the actual sales are about 46460 MT.

The global average price of Dental Gypsum is in the decreasing trend, from 2.06 USD/Kg in 2013 to 2.01 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Dental Gypsum includes DentalÂ Plaster, ModelÂ DentalÂ Stone, DieÂ DentalÂ Stone, and the proportion of DieÂ DentalÂ Stone in 2017 is about 40%.

The worldwide market for Dental Gypsum is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.