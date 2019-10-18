Dental Gypsum Market 2025: Analysis and In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Market Challenges, Trends, Size and Emerging Growth Factors

Global “Dental Gypsum Market” provides complete attention on major industry trends, drivers, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Dental Gypsum Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The Dental Gypsum Market data like share, size, key players, types and applications are also discussed in this report.

Dental Gypsum Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Heraeus Kulzer

USG

Kerr Dental

Yoshino Gypsum

Whip-Mix

Saint-Gobain Formula

SDMF

Nobilium

ETI Empire Direct

Dentona AG

Gyprock

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum

Gypsum is a naturally occurring, white powdery mineral with the chemical name calcium sulphate dihydrate (CaSQ4·2H2O). Gypsum products used in dentistry are based on calcium sulphate hemihydrate (CaSO42)2·H2O. In the last several years, Global market of Dental Gypsum developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.71% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, Global Revenue of Dental Gypsum is nearly 93.2 M USD; the actual sales are about 46460 MT.The global average price of Dental Gypsum is in the decreasing trend, from 2.06 USD/Kg in 2013 to 2.01 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Dental Gypsum includes Dental Plaster, Model Dental Stone, Die Dental Stone, and the proportion of Die Dental Stone in 2017 is about 40%.The global Dental Gypsum market is valued at 100 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dental Gypsum market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Hospital

Clinic

Other Dental Gypsum Market by Types:

Dental Plaster

Model Dental Stone