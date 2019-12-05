Dental Prosthetics Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2024

“Dental Prosthetics Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Secondly, global Dental Prosthetics Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Dental Prosthetics market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

Dental prosthetics is also known as Prosthodontics. Dental prosthetics are mostly in use for the improvement of damaged or deficient teeth. It improves functions as well as appearance of teeth.

The global dental prosthetics market is expected to reach USD 5659.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasted period.

The global dental prosthetics market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises denture, crown, bridges, veneer, abutment, inlays. Of which bridges segment holds 27.6% market share in global dental prosthetic market by type and expected to reach USD 1601.9 million by 2023 from USD 1071.8 million in 2016. Crown is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of type of material it is segmented into porcelain-fused-to-metal (pfm), metal, all ceramic, and others. Of which porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM) segment holds 39.5% market share of dental prosthetics by type of material and expected to reach US$ 2132.8 million by 2023.

On the basis of end user it is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics market, dental research laboratories. Of which hospitals and clinics holds 80.7% market share of dental prosthetics by end user and expected to reach USD 4475.4 million by 2023 from USD 3133.8 million in 2016. Dental research laboratories is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2023

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest market share 38.4% of global dental prosthetics market and is expected to reach USD 2031.7 million by 2023 from USD 1490.8 million in 2016. APAC market is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global dental prosthetics market include : Henry Schein, Inc. (US), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), 3M (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet (US), Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher corporation) (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Osstem Prosthetics (South Korea), Planmeca OY (Finland), CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland)

Study objectives

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global dental prosthetics market

To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on channels, applications, and regions for the global dental prosthetics market.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economical factors that influences the global dental prosthetics market

To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global dental prosthetics market

Target Audience

Dental Prosthetics suppliers

Dental Prosthetics manufacturers

Dental research laboratories

Potential Investors

Medical Research Institutes

Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

Research Companies

Key Findings

North America accounted for the largest market share in the global dental prosthetics market, USD 1490.8 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 2031.7 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 6.3%

Crown market segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of and 5.3% in the global dental prosthetics market, by types

Hospitals and clinics is contributing remarkable share in the market registering 80.7% in the global dental prosthetics market, by end users in 2016

The reports also covers regional analysis

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Dental Prosthetics Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Dental Prosthetics Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Dental Prosthetics market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Dental Prosthetics market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Dental Prosthetics market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Dental Prosthetics market

To analyze opportunities in the Dental Prosthetics market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Dental Prosthetics market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Dental Prosthetics Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Dental Prosthetics trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Dental Prosthetics Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Dental Prosthetics Market

Dental Prosthetics Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Dental Prosthetics Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Dental Prosthetics Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Dental Prosthetics Market competitors.

