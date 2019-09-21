Dental Restoration Market Outlook 2023: Market Trends, Market Size, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Dental Restoration Market

About Dental Restoration Market Report: Dental restoration is the rehabilitation and restoration of the oral and dental tissues lost as a result of disease, inheritance, or trauma. The restoration is required to fulfil the aesthetic, psychological, and functional needs of the patient that demands co-ordination of multi-professional teams within and outside of dentistry. Various materials that are used in restorative dentistry include dental amalgams, dental cements, dental composites, dental ceramics and dental liners. These materials can be used across different branches of dentistry like prosthodontics, periodontics, and endodontics.

Top manufacturers/players: 3M, GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Dentsply Sirona, Amann Girrbach, COLTENE, Den-Mat Holdings, DENTAURUM, Heraeus Kulzer, Jensen Dental, Shofu Dental Corporation, VITA Zahnfabrik, Zhermack, Zirkonzahn, Zubler

Dental Restoration Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Dental Restoration Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Dental Restoration Market Segment by Type:

Dental amalgams

Dental cements

Dental composites

Dental ceramics

Dental liners Dental Restoration Market Segment by Applications:

Hospitals

Dental clinics and laboratories