Dental Surgical Equipment Market Analysis, Prediction By Region, Type And Technology To 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Dental Surgical Equipment Market” report provides in-depth information about Dental Surgical Equipment industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Dental Surgical Equipment Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Dental Surgical Equipment industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Dental Surgical Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% during the period 2019-2023.
The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Dental Surgical Equipment market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
The rising number of dentists and dental practices is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the global dental surgical equipment market. The number of practicing dentists in several developed as well as developing countries is steadily increasing. This is attributed to the increase in the number of dental schools, a rise in financial aid programs for dental students, and the demand for dental services. Also, demand for dental practitioners is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of dental diseases, coupled with the awareness about the importance of oral health. The number of dental facilities worldwide is also on the rise. Ouranalysts have predicted that the dental surgical equipment market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2023.
Favorable reimbursements and tax benefits Many countries offer dental services for free or at subsidized costs. Countries such as Austria, Mexico, Poland, Spain, and Turkey cover the total cost of dental services. In Denmark, the NHS is funded through general taxation and provides children up to the age of 18 years with free dental care through their schools. Many countries, such as the US, offer tax deductions to dental professionals and clinics on the purchase of new dental equipment. In the US, Section 179 of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax code allows businesses such as dental practices to deduct the full purchase price of qualifying equipment and software. If the dental practice purchases or leases qualifying equipment, it can deduct the total purchase price from its gross income. Thus, the availability of favorable reimbursements, subsidies, and tax benefits for the purchase of new dental equipment will increase the adoption of dental surgical equipment.
The market appears to be highly concentrated. The presence of few companies, including 3M Co. and Danaher Corp. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the growth in the number of dentists and dental practices and the favorable reimbursements and tax benefits will provide considerable growth opportunities to the dental surgical equipment manufacturers. Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, and Planmeca Group. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Sections 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Sections 2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Sections 3. MARKET LANDSCAPE
Sections 4. MARKET SIZING
Sections 5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Sections 6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Sections 7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
Sections 8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE
Sections 9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Sections 10. Dental Surgical Equipment Market Dynamics.
Sections 11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Sections 12. MARKET TRENDS
Sections 13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Sections 14. VENDOR ANALYSIS
Sections 15. APPENDIX
