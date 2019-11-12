Deoxyguanosine Market 2019 Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2024

The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Deoxyguanosine market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.

Short Details of Deoxyguanosine Market Report – Deoxyguanosine is composed of the purine nucleobase guanine linked by its N9 nitrogen to the C1 carbon of deoxyribose. It is similar to guanosine, but with one hydroxyl group removed from the 2 position of the ribose sugar (making it deoxyribose). If a phosphate group is attached at the 5 position, it becomes deoxyguanosine monophosphate.

Global Deoxyguanosine market competition by top manufacturers

Nantong Qiuzhiyou Bioscience&biotechnology

Tuoxin Group

Ribio

Hongene Biotechnology

Wuhu Huaren Science and Technology

Hubei Yuancheng Saichuang Technology

As for the application, deoxyguanosine is used in the pharmaceutical industry, R&D and so on. There is no doubt that pharmaceutical industry owns the largest application share, which was 65.89% in 2016, followed by scientific R & D with 26.10% market share.

Global production of deoxyguanosine reached to 1576 kg in 2016, increasing from 1015 in 2012. As for consumption, India is the largest consumer, whose consumption volume was 807 kg in 2016. The whole deoxyguanosine market is small and quietly calm at the moment.

The worldwide market for Deoxyguanosine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 2 million US$ in 2024, from 2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Deoxyguanosine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Deoxyguanosine Anhydrate

Deoxyguanosine Monohydrate By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Intermediate

Scientific R &D